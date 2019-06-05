Galvan Resort 2020

Galleries

Pina Baush, a German modern dancer and choreographer, was the inspiration for Galvan, the London-based brand with a German-based atelier.

“She was very important to dance, she did a lot of choreography that brought the real world to the stage. If you look at any of her pieces and the costumes, there are a lot of these fluid shapes and bold colors and feminine shapes that were also strong and allow for movement,” said cofounder Katherine Holmgren.

That apt description of the choreographer could be an allegory to the DNA Holmgren and her cofounders have been developing in such a short time at Galvan. Lucid shapes, bold colors, versions on slipdresses and effortless eveningwear are their sweet spot. Sequins, liquid-like fabrics, and even some suiting were added to the mix. Holmgren reported that there were more separates than in the past, with strong pants and evening jackets added. It’s a smart move, since their customer will want things to round out her evening looks.

One new silhouette went in a covered-up direction, with a long-sleeve mock neck dress in a green liquid fabric that was a standout, as was the pastel pink bustier sequined gown with boning built in. Considering they land at retail around $1,500, with some evening looks just under $1,000, it’s a lot of look that delivers an easily understood take on modern glamour.