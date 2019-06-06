Jason Wu Resort 2020

Galleries

A few seasons after clarifying between his runway collection range and his advanced contemporary brand, designer Jason Wu is ready to put his stamp on things. For the first time, he is using a subtle bit of branding, placing a “JW” on a buttery soft, gray cashmere, knit pullover.

“I’m definitely not one to jump on that bandwagon,” he said at a private appointment in a sun-drenched West Village loft space. “Since we have redone things it fit, but this as much as you’ll ever see me do a logo.”

“I love some lightness in a resort collection,” he said, also relaying that Seventies Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche, was part of his mood.

Thinking of that iconic designer as muse, Wu gave his take on Yves’ safari, remixed as a short-sleeve trench; also, a Le Smoking tuxedo, but Wu’s came with some volume in a black coat version.

His runway collection range only shows the major seasons and is all about evening, but at Jason Wu, he really gets to flesh out all parts of his customer’s life. Leather pieces for work, a cashmere hoodie, that Wu styled over one of his iconic silk blouses, was perfect for a day at the office. Holiday party or Friday night cocktails? He has you covered, showing a small mix of evening pieces with ruffles and sensual cutouts near the shoulder.

“Flowers, stripes and dots! You’ll always see them in my collections,” he quipped. “They never go out of style for me.” Wu is right, they are part of his work — an elevated take on classics, a box his advanced contemporary label always checks.