Johanna Ortiz Resort 2020

Big shoulders and bold prints appeared to be the idea that ran through Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz’s quintessential “Caprice” resort runway show, which the designer mixed into takeaway, floral frocks; evening offerings, and sprinklings of daywear.

Enlarged tropical florals and geometric black-and-white shapes adorned her signature flirty frocks with details ranging from smocking and ruffles to side slits and knife pleats. Ortiz’s new Colombian clay “huacas” pot print made for the most refreshing one of the collection, seen both micro on a silky blouse with scarf neck tie paired with a great white leather midi skirt and macro, in brown, black and white on a calf-length dresses with voluminous sleeves. In addition, a slight prairie vibe ran through the collection, as in two cotton puff-sleeved dresses with embroidered motifs, a pot-printed blue offering with bow belt, grounded with sleek, leather gaucho boots (a result of her ongoing, masterful collaborations with Tabitha Simmons) or an all-white cinched top and mid-length skirt.

Overall, Ortiz hit her stride with escapism — one showgoer was overheard whispering, “This makes me want to go on vacation” mid-way through the collection — through modest silhouettes with flirty and feminine details for the resort season.