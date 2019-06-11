Kate Spade New York Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Resort closes out Nicola Glass’ first full year of seasons as creative director of Kate Spade New York. Since spring 2019, when the brand unveiled its first runway show, Glass has been working to evolve and elevate the label’s vibrant, quirky sensibility into a more grown-up, fluid look with polished ease (but she doesn’t lose the brand’s girly spirit). Her knack for being able to meld archival elements and brand staples into new ready-to-wear and accessories with just the right amount of sparkle, shine and eccentricity is what made for another enjoyable collection.

Resort for the Kate Spade New York customer means special occasion and holiday dressing, with the latest collection centered around the idea of a girls’ night out. The collection was doused in sparkle — from an ombré lilac sequined dress to a saturated green tinsel knit polo atop a silky, frosted spearmint dress, both with matching knee-high stretchy “glitter dipped” boots and updated shimmering or faux-fur tonal Nicola bag. Glass noted the importance of monochromatic dressing, the looks styled as so.

Throughout, textures and Glass’ palette, which she explained she has been trying to evolve and make “a little more unexpected,” helped elevate the collection. For instance, a pleated, micro-scalloped pearl printed dress with a pavé-adorned collar in ice gray; a lofty wool coat in teal or an updated Nicola bag with metallic wire or layered patent, velvet and beading intarsia in more “punctuating brights.” Dresses were noted as key silhouettes and came midi to mini, and printed or not with draped or curled ruffle collar details. The collection as a whole, from rtw to accessories, felt cohesive with plenty of “GNO” offerings in its festive fun.

“What has been interesting is even just seeing girls around the office who you’d call real ‘Kate Spade girls’ and love the brand before, but seeing them really experiment and transition into different silhouettes in the ready-to-wear,” Glass reflected, “Seeing our existing customers responding has been really exciting, but I think with the ready-to-wear we’re starting to attract a different customer as well.”