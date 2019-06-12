Lafayette 148 Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Lafayette 148’s resort collection maintained a notable Seventies character. It’s not surprising as many designers this season have looked back to that era, updating key styles in modern ways. What may be surprising is that the catalyst was this year’s political debate over women’s reproductive rights. Creative director Emily Smith was already deep into designing resort at the time of Alabama’s abortion ban, and coupled with watching the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary and scripted drama, decided that a Seventies feminist thread was the right message to put out. She did so with silhouettes that referenced the era with subtlety. There was power suiting in the form of bold red, a denim jumpsuit with topstitch details, and plays on ruffles both feminine and sophisticated. A leopard story told through prints and sleek pony hair outerwear and a cheeky new “fortune” bag in the shape of a fortune cookie rounded out the Seventies tether.

Smith noted the collection was just as much about transitional holiday attire — adding layers of luxe that take you from desk to dinner, or even a more formal event. There was a good amount of sequins and sparkle: hand-knit sweaters with hand-applied sequins, rhinestone trim along shirts, and detachable embellishments she referred to as “beaded fur” along the cuffs of a chic black top and pant set. Notable day pieces included pleated culottes cut in leather or wovens, and a big cashmere cape that was both comfy and dramatic.