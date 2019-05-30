  View Gallery — 17   Photos

Over the last few seasons, Lela Rose has presented lively, elaborate presentations ranging from a “Roseminster Dog Show” for fall to bridal garden parties and spring parades filled with confections, cocktails and smiling attendees. Even though the designer opted for a quieter setting for resort, an appointment in her showroom, her clothes radiated the same flirtiness and fun-loving energy.

Rose’s collections tend to start with color and fabrics; this season’s premise included bold pink and red with contrasting black and white. From there, a Sixties spirit evolved along with an expanded palette of blues. Standouts in the collection came voluminous and lightweight. A “little red riding hood cape gone totally uptown chic,” or floor length gown. In addition to lace offerings, like a delicate color-blocked frock lined with a cream-colored slip with matching lace edges, adding a play of density and sheerness beautifully along the body. Even Rose’s raw-edge bows on a pink and red cocktail dress felt refined. Shot within a grandiose, uptown “Old world men’s club” — as Rose referred to it — the clothes beamed easy sophistication along the grand staircase and ornate marble fireplaces.

Textural details ran throughout in the form of new embroidered popcorn knits, a laser-cut high-waisted A-line felt skirt, floral jacquard or embroidered shift dresses. A graphic gray and blue woven topcoat with ric rac trim — inspired by a vintage sofa which Rose stumbled upon — also made for a stellar addition to the lineup. Overall, the designer’s fresh pops of color and graphic elements gave modern appeal to the more modest shapes.

Lela Rose Resort 2020

17 Photos 

load comments