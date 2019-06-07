Maggie Marilyn Resort 2020

Galleries

Much like her last pre-fall collection, New Zealand-based Maggie Marilyn maneuvered resort into simpler waters. It wasn’t to say Marilyn’s designers were plain, on the contrary, they were bright and lively but had a more minimalistic, lighter way than when she started the eponymous line.

“Sometimes you just crave simplicity in life, it’s just something I was wanting,” Marilyn explained on the sunny terrace of the Bowery Hotel, where she was presenting her collection. “Also with that continuation, you’ve bought into those frilly, busy pieces and you want simpler pieces to pair that back with. Because I had that in my own wardrobe with my designs,” backing her brand ideals of not getting rid of old Maggie Marilyn pieces just to buy new ones, but rather building her customers wardrobes up over time.

What the designer craved, and in result, designed, was a collection of beautiful soft silhouettes. There was a hand-loomed organic cotton denim lilac jumpsuit or, for the first time, watercolor-esque flowers embroidered on silk cotton offerings. Marilyn’s yarn-dyed, hand-loomed ombre sunset-like dresses effortlessly mixed that special, one-of-a-kind feel (being hand-loomed and not digitally printed, Marilyn noted no two dresses would be exactly the same) with timeless appeal. Elsewhere, youthful, pastel little cropped blouses and camisole dresses (a key silhouette for the season) were grounded by neutral offerings, like a short sleeve gray poplin suit. The designer also played with the idea of two-in-one garments: offerings slip dresses sold under organza long-sleeve shirtdresses, ribbed vests under chic blazers (to go along with ribbed pedal pushers), or matching twinset sweaters.

As always, Marilyn is a strong force in sustainability, with style to boot. The designer recently relaunched the sustainability part of her web site, offering transparency in her supply chain and naming factories she works with. Opening the door to being an open source of knowledge to other designers is what truly excites her, adding “we can’t all fix the problems of the industry on our own, we need everyone to get on board.”