Mara Hoffman Resort 2020

Two and a half hours from Manhattan, up the Hudson River Valley on the Taconic State Parkway, lies a three-acre sculpture park, visible from the highway. The location, the literal backyard of sculptor Roy Kanwit and his wife, is filled with grandiose, mythology-inspired works of art which, until now, were untouched by the editorial world. When designing her resort collection, Mara Hoffman likened the idea of elements of magic, so when she came across the Taconic Sculpture Park, it felt like the perfect fit.

Those magical elements came through softly with “ta-da” like pieces, as Hoffman explained, sprinkled into her earthy lineup. For instance, a vibrant rose-petal tube top and new sustainable sheers, made from Tencel, like a vibrant lime lucid dress or polka-dotted dresses and button-ups. All of the looks were shot amidst Kanwit’s sculptures, adding to the collection’s grounded-yet-playful appeal. A trompe l’oeil slipdress atop a white T-shirt also added a nice sense of illusion to the lineup. These “showpieces” were mixed with more utilitarian wardrobe supplements as well as great new weighty boucle knits dresses to round out the collection.