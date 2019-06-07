Marina Moscone Resort 2020

Galleries

“After being on this kind of trajectory of growth, this sort of expansion atmosphere, I’ve been able to see two-and-a-half years’ worth of data and know who our customer is,” remarked designer Marina Moscone during a walk-through of her resort collection. “So I’m designing with a lot more purpose and clarity than I was our first season.” The designer went back to her three core brand principles — purity-plus-clarity, womanism and artistry — to design for the woman whom she has found coming to her for basque tailoring, quality fabrics, bias-cut slips, bustiers and layering. “The pillars of modern clothes she can wear easily in the day and the evening,” she confirmed.

The designer mixed midnight, black and ivory anchors that were both soft — hand-twisted and beautifully draped, like a drop-waist draped tunic or bias-cut slip with low, drapy back — and structured — a signature basque blazer, relaxed suit, or bustiers and a heavy-cotton floral jacquard shirtdress with raw edges — with stunning, softer options.

Lighter offerings came in pale pink, orange, blue and yellow and were painstakingly marbled by the designer. “I actually set up a children’s pool in my apartment,” Moscone explained. “I moved all the furniture out.…It was across four days, prepared all the dye baths, mixed all the colors.…I had my paint clothes on.” The designer started with her bias-cut silk slips, then moved on to sheer organza voiles and scalloped lace (she also did the backdrop of some of the images for her look book), adding that each time, the result would slightly differ and surprise. “It kind of takes a shape of its own, which I love,” she remarked. The result was divine, especially when layered under new light, organza voile dresses with heavy thread tufted floral motifs.

“I think overall, in a world where things are a bit chaotic and there’s a lot of fear and uncertainty, it’s kind of nice to make a collection that’s pure, concise and understandable.…and even approachable, which I love,” Moscone expressed.

