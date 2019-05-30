Marissa Webb Resort 2020

Galleries

Marissa Webb has really honed in on evolving classics for the MW universe. Honesty was a keyword for the season, in the sense that each piece in the resort collection was something the designer would personally wear. She’s a self-professed tomboy who raids her husband’s closet daily, and used resort as a testing ground to define what it means to be feminine.

“I don’t fit that bucket of what is your ideal feminine,” Webb said during a preview, adding: “Most of the women I’m inspired by are strong-minded women. Dressing those women is really important. We’re not a girly crew.”

A key component of Webb’s feminine identity includes a great pair of pants, and there were plenty for resort. She favors paper bag waists in Army green, but there were also tracks pants in black or white and leather ones cut in her signature high-waisted silhouette.

She thrives in the intersection of masculine and feminine: see the boxy short suit, cropped Army jumper and Army green raincoat — a first for the brand. A thread of ease and comfort ran throughout.

She injected activewear elements in an organic way, too, noting: “That’s how I dress. It’s what you wear on a daily basis.” Playful items introduced in sporty fabrications included a sexy scuba onesie and sweater biker shorts infused with Lycra so that they’re actually functional. Webb positioned the line best when saying the clothes were “casual elevated statements for everyday.”