Markarian Resort 2020

Alexandra O’Neill’s wonderful world of Markarian went full-fledged, holiday for the resort season. “Instead of going old school resort, I kind of wanted it to be more of a holiday collection. I just think that’s how people are wearing now during that time; everything is basically for holiday and New Year’s,” the designer remarked in her West Village atelier.

O’Neill melded a Seventies meets Old Hollywood feeling into a tightly edited, vivacious collection. “If I didn’t have a sequin on it, I put one on it,” O’Neill kidded. There were vibrant multicolored sequin and beaded disco-esque separates alongside slinky, draped silk cocktail dresses, divine in a new peachy hue; also notable, a great fiery pleated polyester frock. From updated floral jacquard bestsellers to new silhouettes — a buttery dress with peek-a-book rectangular sliver down the chest, a beaded fringed mini skirt or a bead embroidered velvet bordeaux colored coat — the designer’s take on holiday mixed luxury with pure glamour.