MSGM Resort 2020

At MSGM Italian designer Massimo Giorgetti is in a celebratory mood as this year sees his brand celebrate 10 years. Always the Italian, his mood board included “Teorema” a 1968 movie by director Pier Paolo Pasolini. The film of few words, but arresting visuals, shows parts of Milanese society using sepia tones and flashes of brights and then moves to a colorful crescendo. Giorgetti used it as his anchor but he also dove back into his archive, pulling out some MSGM classic silhouettes to remix for today’s customer though the lens of Pasolini’s work.

To that point, he even remixed some of his previously logo-heavy pieces, like sweatshirts and joggers. Giorgetti dismissed the idea that “streetwear is dead.”

“I don’t agree, I think we have to find a new way to wear, maybe with tailoring or classic clothes,” he said while showing the collection in New York.

Giorgetti took some jogger sweatpants with bright panels and paired it with a men’s style blue and white pin stripped shirt, his take on high low.

Hand-done tie-dyed knits, light chambray shirting with ruffles and gold brocades were patterns incorporated throughout. Some full A-line skirts in bright florals gave a node to the Sixties film, with an ultrafeminine and Italian touch. Giorgetti likes things loud, and he showed suiting in shocking bight neon, like a tuxedo jacket. It was something you might see on an up-and-coming music star. A way to get noticed from across the room.