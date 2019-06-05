Nili Lotan Resort 2020

“Talking about rock ‘n’ roll, they [the musicians] didn’t have any means. They didn’t buy designer clothing, they were inventive. To me, that’s what’s intriguing,” Nili Lotan expressed during a walkthrough of her resort collection. The designer had recently seen The Rolling Stones’ new, unreleased “Rock and Roll Circus” remastered and reissued film featuring old footage of the rock-‘n’-roll world including Jimi Hendrix, who proved as inspiration for her latest lineup. “Not just him, but the way he dresses. People like him and Mick Jagger [another rock-’n’-roll forefather who continually influences Lotan’s aesthetic] put themselves together in a way that’s just so cool, effortless,” she remarked.

To convey Hendrix’s rock-’n’-roll attitude and flamboyant, eclectic style, Lotan introduced three novelty jackets — a gold-trimmed band jacket, a military style with red piping and gold buttons and a black leather one with gold, leopard-print embossed shoulder panels. The jackets were piled over silk and cotton ruffled burgundy striped- or snakeskin-print blouses, piped band-pant trousers, and leather and velvet leopard-print miniskirts, to name a few.

Lotan’s strength throughout was consistency across her main collection and more price friendly NL daywear line, differentiated via fabrics. One could throw on a new NL novelty graphic T-shirt (adorned with song lyrics or a motif of Hendrix’s face) under her mainline leather cape or atop her new high-waisted black-and-white-striped skinny jean for the ultimate high-low rocker uniform. As always, the designer threw in suiting — in denim, silk and velvet. Elsewhere, evening and holiday offerings came in the form of new lurex and cashmere striped sweaters in addition to velvet blazers, sharp tuxedo jackets or a new tank slipdress with lower back. The look from day to night was rich and festive while clean and sharp.