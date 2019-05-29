Pamella Roland Resort 2020

Galleries

Pamella Roland drew inspiration for her resort collection from the Impressionist paintings of Monet. As a frequent visitor to Impressionist museums in Paris, she was especially taken by the artist’s blend of colors, reflected in the deep blues, lavender, turquoise and coral seen throughout.

She stayed true to her maximalist aesthetic through mixed-element embellishments, including crystals, organza flowers, hand-dyed floral appliqués, ombré sequins and feathers. Feathers, especially, have been a big selling point the past few seasons, and Roland diversified the offering into minidresses, a sequined strapless number, and a long-sleeve, floor-length stunner that was deceptively lightweight. A floor-length lavender cape, too, was lightweight even with all its embroidery.

As resort sits on sales floors the longest, Roland kept in mind there must be options for every occasion, noting at a preview: “There are so many things you can wear to holiday, parties, New Year’s Eve, in resort colors.” In addition to flirty minidresses, like the strapless floral sequined piece, there was a renewed focus on chic separates, including a coral jacquard coat with kimono-like sleeves, a blazer with gold embroidery, and slightly flared pants with a tulle overlay.