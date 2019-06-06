Sister Princesses Stéphanie of Monaco, Countess of Polignac, and Caroline, Princess of Hanover — the daughters of Grace Kelly and Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, proved as muses for Lorenzo Serafini’s latest Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini collection. The designer was drawn to their style, specifically during the Eighties, and its versatility, his mood board a collage of images of the two donning ensembles day to night.

“What was fantastic was she [pointing to an image of Stéphanie] was super cool, she was wearing denim all the time. She could go from denim to haute couture,” Serafini expressed. “It’s the way a girl would look today, would want to wear today…denim in the morning, haute couture in the evening. It’s the perfect wardrobe.” A dreamy, ideal wardrobe, indeed, but Serafini made it accessible and easy, with Eighties references throughout.

In his look book images, model Taylor Hill — whom Serafini felt embodied the same essence of the princesses — donned great leather offerings. A gold “Grand Prix racer bomber jacket,” buttery, strawberry-hued shorts and high-waisted carrot pants with bow-belt and white top-stitching (worn with a new white bustier) came in new, vegan nappa leather. (The designer noted as of resort, they would be going forward with fully vegan leather.) Ruffled blouses in Chantilly lace with flocked polka dots (a detail that ran nicely into evening and cocktail) could be dressed up for evening, or grounded with denim for day while dresses came cute and short — both roomy, in hot pink, or tight-fitting in sequins, floral prints or denim. The collection fit its muses to a T while offering fresh, modern takes for today. One evening dress silhouette — mini with an airy train — was translated directly from an image of Caroline to Serafini’s take, rose-printed and flocked.