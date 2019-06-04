Prabal Gurung Resort 2020

September will mark the 10-year anniversary of Prabal Gurung’s business. It’s a massive milestone coming off a busy year for the designer. He dressed nine guests at this year’s Met Gala, including Nicki Minaj and Halsey, garnering 40-plus million social impressions that will no doubt drum up interest for his upcoming coffee-table book chronicling his brand’s journey.

Ahead of the anniversary, he reflected back on his travels on the runway through an Americana lens, calling out animal prints, denim and shirtdresses as pillars for women who want excitement with ease. “I just felt with my training at Bill Blass and 20 years here, what I realized is that American fashion is a lot about ease. I wanted to celebrate that spirit,” he noted at a preview.

Gurung thrives in that intersection of fanciful and street, special occasion and everyday. Dresses were a big push and ran the gamut of daytime to red carpet. Cotton ones cut in watercolor animal prints and color-blocked options were sweet yet still featured boning and special details. Embroidered options like a crochet dress with textural embroidery and a paillette dress with cap sleeves toed the line of city and getaway. Even a shirtdress made of classic denim and uneven patchwork pieces was modern in its clean construction. A blue sequined number was dramatic in its feathered ruffles and meant for a true diva: “My dream is to have RuPaul wear it on her show,” he mused.

Suiting options were a sturdy balance to the dresses and represented a core element in a classic American wardrobe, with Gurung’s featuring cinched waists, playful asymmetric construction and colorful but softened hues. He styled one with gender-ambiguous sequined floral shorts, proposing a new and lighthearted approach to standard workwear.