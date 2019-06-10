Red Valentino Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Welcome to romantic land. Pierpaolo Piccioli went back to his roots for Red Valentino’s resort collection after a few seasons leaning toward a tougher, cool girl aesthetic.

He pushed the romanticism through plays on pastel, lightness and transparency. The designer had fun with layering, pairing a sheer pink point d’esprit dress under a matching trenchcoat, or a candy color lemon tulle dress with a solid cropped cardigan. Trenches, in fact, came in a variety of forms — shortened with a ruffle hem, long and pleated, or featherweight and silky.

Pieces were pretty, sure, but not always simple or straightforward. Piccioli excels in the balance of contrasts — light and sturdy, sporty and feminine — making sure to work those elements in nuanced ways with styling or experimental construction. A leather moto jacket was a standout for balancing a classic frontal appearance with surprisingly lightweight pleats behind that gradually became larger and opened up.

He maintained some sporty elements in such unexpected ways, such as sheer hoodies that were styled over floral dresses, long drawstring ties accenting point d’esprit dresses, and a statement bomber jacket with frills at the sleeves. A touch of darkness was mixed in with black looks that balanced romance, sport, and a youthful spirit.