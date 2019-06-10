Re/Done Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

The big news at Re/Done was the launch of footwear for resort. Designer Sean Barron offered up cute western style buckle boots that come in ankle and calf-length in black and brown leather and a taupe suede. The boots have a worn-in feel to them that takes the wearer from western to grunge with the right outfit.

Re/Done is known for being the hub for vintage denim, but Barron has a lot of other great vintage finds, too. He was most excited about the Seventies power suiting he did this season, which comes in a blue and white pinstripe, and another windowpane checked suit in blue, white and brown. There were also a pair of great denim cargo pants that Barron couldn’t wait to show; he loved how loose they were but not too baggy. He noted every garment has a different story, saying: “Every piece is a found piece,” like a brown leather flight jacket that pilots used to put their names on, which Barron put the Re/Done logo on instead.



Other big news for the season included an update to logos. Barron replaced inside tags by denoting a decade: for instance, a tag inside a red sweater read “90s V-Neck” and a brown cropped suede jacket with buttons to the top with one that read “60s Snap Jacket.” Barron did this so that his customers could get a feel for what time period the garment they’re wearing came from.