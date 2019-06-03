Robert Rodriguez Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

For resort, Robert Rodriguez homed in on the idea of “travel and practicality.” Adverse to the trend of “resort takeaway,” the designer updated and refreshed his seasonless mix and match silhouettes. A more neutral palette ran throughout — staple knits came cable knit in a milky, wool cashmere blend in place of prior season’s bolder prints and colors and could be paired with olive or navy crinkle fold-over trousers or easy trench jackets in a new “metal fabric.”

Suiting always tends to play a role in Rodriguez’s collections, and this season they came more leisurely and pin-striped or more dynamic in a check, emblazoned with liquid-like sequins. Meanwhile, classic pieces had savvy, sartorial updates such as a double-layered button down of cotton shirting topped with organza while blazers came sharp and short. The most refreshing updates came by way of leather accents: The straps of a little black jumpsuit and dress or as a tube top layered atop a cream blazer dress.