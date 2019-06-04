Rosetta Getty Resort 2020

Next week, The Getty Center in Los Angeles is opening its doors for the exhibit “Bauhaus Beginnings,” to mark the 100th anniversary of the German Bauhaus school’s opening. For the event, Rosetta Getty has been working hand-in-hand with curators and artists, and therefore, has been immersed in all things Bauhaus. So naturally, she implemented its famous use of geometric shapes and primary colors into her resort collection.

“We literally used some of the dot…it was an image of a drawing from a classroom,” Getty said while pointing out a polka-dot-adjacent printed cotton poplin button down and trouser. “Something that was so important was the study of the shape and dimension and color, this was something I thought was so great; it reminds of a polka-dot, but it’s actually so much more.”

In terms of shape, sharp lines, checks and stripes ran throughout the collection, both black-and-white and primary colored. Most notably, a 100 percent cashmere woven checked sweater set, a striped Lurex turtleneck dress and a primary-color striped polo tunic and matching lounge-y trouser. In terms of silhouettes, Getty worked in fluidity and movement, adding little wrapping and tying details throughout, alongside her sharp, clean silhouettes. New for resort, the designer mixed velvet and duchess satin together for more evening offerings, like a sleek red and black strapless gown.