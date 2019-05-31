Galleries

Given Sally LaPointe’s brand of comfortable luxury, it wasn’t a far step for her to be inspired by the history of pajamas — specifically, women who first donned pajamas in the Twenties and Thirties as a sign of power and taking charge. (As prior, only men were seen publicly wearing such garb.)

She adjusted the inspiration into elevated separates with merely a subtle nod. The main ingredient was high-shine fabrications, which LaPointe injected in diverse ways, like drapey tops with built-in scarfs cut in double-faced satin, and relaxed sequin pants in rose and flesh tones. She introduced a lot of newness in this department, too, with diamond stitch embroidery on sheer dresses, a diaphanous metallic foil cut into a button down and pants, and a metallic mesh that reflected silver in the light.

Given the boudoir starting point, there were a number of skin-baring moments, as in the aforementioned glossy pieces, a Lurex knit cut into a top and pants, and a number of cropped tops in newly introduced soft linen or cashmere wool with rabbit fur lining.

Pieces that bore relation to loungewear were refined and lightweight, including a slouchy T-shirt and pants cut in an eyelash fabric with a feather-like touch, or elegant robes made of double-faced satin, pebbled velvet or wool boucle.

Over time, the designer has managed to drive customers and stores into buying more by encouraging tonal styling in her look books, as materials and textures within each color story can be seamlessly mixed and matched. “I love the commitment of it and the message that you’re owning it,” she said. “She’s confident.”