See by Chloé Resort 2020

“Tokyo by Night,” the notes of See by Chloé’s resort collection read. The collection itself was said to be inspired by three ideas — the energizing busyness of Shibuya crossing, the arty and young fashion of Tokyo’s Aoyama neighborhood, as well as unthematic, cozy loungewear. Bolder, geometric motifs on knitwear and bright logo Ts — specifically in rainbow — were about as close to Tokyo’s vibrant vibe as it got, but the collection’s overall Parisian chicness shone through once again with easy, accessible ready-to-wear.

The lineup had sporty and soft — a great quilted blue and purple-washed denim jacket with asymmetric, fringed denim skirt, icy gray lamb leather puffed bomber jacket or handkerchief hemmed crepe de chine and lace dresses and skirts. Frocks came best super-lightweight with contrasting micro pleats, while lounge-y knitwear felt refreshing in lilac and cream honeycomb. Overall the lineup seemed to be a mix of the “something for everyone” mentality.