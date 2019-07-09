St. John Resort 2020

- Galleries
Over the past few seasons, the St. John woman has been offered expanded categories in the brand’s staples — knitwear for day and evening, extended sportswear and private-jet-esque getaway loungewear, along with more modern takes on their classic tweed jackets. For the resort season, the St. John team steered toward more graphic waters through a maritime-influenced lineup. Prints were more literal — there were colorful nautical scarf prints on silk dresses and blouses — and knitwear were given sail-knot like stitches and cross hatch buttons.
Another main emphasis of the collection came from the idea of monochromatic layerings head-to-toe, as in luxurious but easy knit sets, aquatic natured in scuba and sale blues or more subtle in cork, navy and cream neutrals. Elsewhere, a navy trenchcoat and baby-cuffed trousers helped to refresh the brand’s more signature, updated offerings.