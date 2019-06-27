The Row Resort 2020

Galleries

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen appear to design seasons for The Row as new chapters, an ongoing build upon the brand’s established larger story narrative — quiet fashion that is as luxurious and timeless as is it unique. For resort, ideas of wardrobing pristine tailoring with fluid volume continued, with fall’s emphasis on the waist further explored. Double-faced cashmere or wool coats and slipdresses were wrapped and cinched just so with wraparound belts, a detail seen throughout the collection. Even the palette, grounded in mostly neutrals — which the brand has been emphasizing for the past few seasons — was given newness through touches of refreshing color, such as a rose pink, double-faced wool coat; buttery yellow, hammered silk separates, or a striking earthy lime green lightly pleated, fluid dress. Tailoring, noted as more key since the launch of The Row’s men’s wear collection, also touched on the ideas of a more cinched waist with great trousers and sleek blazers.

Special details on clean, minimalistic silhouettes — contrast-topstitching on tailored separates or piping on leather offerings — are what continually set the designers’ collection apart. The same could be said on evening frocks with hand-embellishments and fringe. Looks were accessorized lightly, with new small tote bags and evening clutches — inspired by organza versions once sold at The Row’s brick-and-mortar stores — in exotics, red and green leather and hammered silk renditions. It should be noted there were many more evolutions of the brand’s signatures; those familiar with the label would surely note subtle updates: a clear heel to fall’s mesh slipper or an updated Mini Twin bag from their first collection, aptly called the Nu Mini Twin.