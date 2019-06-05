TRE by Natalie Ratabesi Resort 2020

The resort 2020 season marks Natalie Ratabesi’s first official presentation, where the designer debuted multiple favorite pieces from her resort collection for Tre by Natalie Ratabesi. But her clothes, with their strong, cool-girl swagger, speak for themselves no matter the setting — from prior hotel room appointments to today’s lofty TriBeCa setting.

For resort, Ratabesi applied her refreshing eye to tailored jackets (think more leisure than formal); shirting (with sharp, bold shoulders); pleated evening dresses (in liquid-y gold or airy lilac), and, naturally, her pants. “I joke it’s almost like working in a restaurant, where you nail a dish after going over and over to get the same thing. I’m at the point where I know how to do this,” Ratabesi remarked of her own pin-striped trouser.

Ratabesi is a masterful pant designer, evident from her first collection to now, where she’s been combining and adding prior season’s details — pockets aplenty, new zippers, unique tailoring and waistbands — to create new silhouettes with flattering fits and sartorial appeal. There were lower-slung trousers with buttons at the ankle for a wider — or more tapered — appeal, as well as high-waisted slim trousers with extended waistbands, zippers across each side, worn folded over a pin-striped shirt or “all the way up,” belted over a matching blazer. Trousers came in cool gray and green or checkered and striped, plus plenty of great denim.

The line’s no-fuss, edgy-meets-pretty appeal hit the mark again for resort: a chic lightweight black wrapped blouse and matching pant set (many confused it as a suit-like jumpsuit, which Ratabesi loved), an actual utility jumpsuit with asymmetrical zipper that ran across the torso or a slouchy, ultra-cool white leather and black canvas jacket to top it all off. Strong looks from top to bottom.