Veronica Beard Resort 2020

Designers Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard have been on a nomadic aesthetic kick the past few seasons. Their resort collection was inspired by a traveling spirit, geared toward chic, packable options underscored by sharp tailoring and fluid construction. “I think we’re subliminally dreaming of going on vacation,” Swanson Beard mused during a preview.

The designers excel at offering classic American sportswear with a novel edge. Blazers were elongated to sit at the cross-section of a jacket and coat, culottes were revived to automatically soften suit looks, and light, drapy fabrics like satin crepe were utilized in cutting traditionally tailored items.

The sisters-in-law had fun where they could, adorning tailoring with playful buttons or classic shirting with crystal accents. Signature mixed media was found on sweaters and skirts with cotton shirting trim, while playful prints were graphic and popped.

They looked to a time when travel was as much about comfort as it was about elegant ease. And in their inclusive world, such soft silhouettes lent themselves to extended sizing both flattering and refined. A red jumpsuit, for instance, was cut in a soft linen that featured stretch in its fluid drape. A palette of neutrals and bright primary colors emphasized the play on camp and glam, with a through line of buy now, wear always.