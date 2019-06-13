Yigal Azrouël Resort 2020

Galleries

Yigal Azrouël stuck to his minimalistic roots for resort. He was inspired by the ocean and surfing, as seen in the cobalt blue and black classic form-fitting dresses. Also a black crisscross-strapped dress that hugged the waist and reminded Azrouël of a wetsuit.

The collection included hints of toughness, as well, through pops of leather, as in a sleek cropped sleeveless moto jacket perfect for a fall evening, along with leather pants. “The clothing is feminine but has an edge to it,” Azrouël said of his aesthetic. The smart black trousers which be worn from day to night were very strong but also soft.

Throughout the collection there was signature draping within the dresses and shirts, and metals used as straps. A navy top that hangs off the body with metal chain straps immediately caught the eye. Also, the black pencil skirt with has a high slit on the side with draping falling down the front screamed Yigal Azrouël. “I stay away from prints,” he said, while showing a black dress that was draped beautifully in all the right places.