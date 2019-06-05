Zero + Maria Cornejo Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Collection

“I’m a bit of a fabric nerd,” said designer Maria Cornejo with a laugh. All joking aside, that is a very good thing to be, and she also is the type of designer to get fixated on an idea and then do a sort of meditation on it, exploring ideas until she has mastered them. This season it is a curved sleeve, she calls her “Quadro sleeve.” The newness comes from the way the seams are placed, which gives its structured soft L-like shape.

Her fabric story this season includes a cotton fabric with velvet woven in that gives pieces their shape; a mix of prints, some bright, some more subtle like a black cheetah print in an evening pajama; a woven raffia that mimics leather, and a gold plissé used in some tops and tunics. Her resort lineup is a master class in both cut and shape. The curved angular sleeve idea found its way into a mix of tops and jackets. Pants took on a circle shape as well. As always it’s a play on protection that marks her ideas of new proportions.

“It’s the hardest working collection of them all, cause it has to do a bit of everything,” she said of resort. To her point, there is a bit of evening, bit of pre-spring and a bit of winter.

Resort also sees her show her first fully expressed denim collection. She has used the fabric before but now she has a rounded-out collection of her classic shapes in denim. It’s an evergreen offering that has expanded her distribution. “There are retailers that don’t carry my mainline that picked up the denim,” she explained.