Alanui Resort 2020

Carlotta Oddi was dreaming of California when she put together her resort collection for high-end knitwear label Alanui, a common theme with the brand’s men’s collection for spring 2020. The resort lineup was worked in a rainbow of sunset hues, vibrant pinks and vivid oranges and yellows, for example. Yellow and orange poppies or palm trees were embroidered onto cardigans and sweaters, while bright sequins adorned the shoulders of another, more outgoing, design.

Among the standouts, a fringed cashmere cardigan dominated by denim blue was covered with graphic text, its back adorned with the image of the Joshua tree in red.

Building out the lineup, an outsize sequin printed maxi dress looked just right for lounging away on a balmy evening – and was combined with a serape-motif cardigan when the chill set in.

Cute collared bibs were newcomers to the accessories lineup, to be pulled over the head. They summed up the contrasting usurped preppy vibe of other looks inspired by the campuses of the Golden State.