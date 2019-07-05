Andrew Gn Resort 2020

Galleries

Andrew Gn is an avid collector of antiques, so it was only a matter of time before vintage fabrics found their way into his designs. In addition to channeling old porcelain patterns and wallpaper motifs in his resort collection, he has also incorporated a stock of lace from the Sixties.

“I hate wastage,” explained Gn, adding that using dead stock, some of which he buys at auction, dovetails with his approach of designing heirloom pieces that women will keep and wear for a long time. “We try to produce less and produce only the best.”

The vintage black lace was used as an overlay on the pleated skirt of a pink dress, and was mirrored in the modern guipure-and-lace medallion design on its bodice.

That oval pattern, borrowed from a Forties-era greeting card that he found at a flea market, appeared on everything from a casual ivory sweater to a monochrome blouse worn with a raw-edged miniskirt covered in oversized lettering spelling out the word “butterfly.”

Indeed, the insect was another recurring theme, rendered in graphic black lace on a white tweed coat, and in psychedelic sequined appliquès on Sixties-tinged evening wear. You could picture the bell-sleeved Empire-line dresses on someone like Marisa Berenson, then and now.

So much for the timeless aspect of Gn’s creations, which are favored by socialites like Princess Astrid of Liechtenstein, and celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Gillian Anderson and Mandy Moore.

For younger customers looking for an entrée into the brand, there were mix-and-match pieces such as cropped pants with topstitching details, casual tweed jackets and flirty lace-trimmed tunic dresses — all made to last, because there’s more than one way to be sustainable in fashion.