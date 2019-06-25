Courrèges Resort 2020

Galleries

Optimism, in the form of pops of zingy orange on cotton trousers and checked shirts, infused Yolanda Zobel’s first resort collection for Courrèges since arriving at the fashion house in 2018.

“It’s such a hopeful and loving color,” said the designer, adding that the collection was about liberating women’s movements, gesturing to a side zip on a short orange pleated skirt.

The upbeat mood translated onto a cute black-and-white, Vichy-printed top and skirt set, with the Courrèges logo playfully added to the motif, and simple white T-shirts adorned with an embossed four-leaf-clover. White shirts with lateral front openings and a beautiful blue cotton poplin blouse with open shoulders showed a flirtier side of the Courrèges woman. “I’m liberating myself from the sixties silhouette,” Zobel said. “I wanted longer, more fluid looks, something a bit more Nineties.”

Aside from the pops of orange, the dominant tones were black, white and chic beige — which looked particularly fetching on outerwear, including an oversize trenchcoat lined with snap buttons and a cotton bomber jacket with a thick waist belt. There were touches of softness, including smooth satin embossed lettering on cotton sweatshirts and a fuzzy towel jumper, a fabric Zobel picked up from the archives.

The campaign images were shot by photographer Harley Weir, who took selfies of herself playing around with the looks at her London home, wearing wigs from previous Courrèges collections. “It was important to me to show what the clothes look like on a real person,” Zobel said. “Harley is a true artist, as well as being a very body confident and determined woman. I find that very inspiring.”