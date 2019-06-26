Elie Saab Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Elie Saab took to the Mediterranean for his resort collection, weaving a lineup that navigated between ivory-toned romance and a sharper version of chic, all of it capturing a breezy, seaside feeling. The dominant force came in a rich pattern of tropical leaves and flowers in broad strokes of blues, greens and orange set against a dark navy blue. He used this for a series of sweeping dresses — a brand staple. This included wide-sleeve caftan numbers, puffy sleeved ballgowns and a long skirt with a slit running to the thigh, paired with a pocketed, army-style shirt that had short wide sleeves — crisp and light at once.

Using this same pattern, he also threw in a suit jacket and shorts combo, as well as a bolero jacket, embellished with patches of yellow and white tropical flowers embroidered with wide sequins. Further playing with texture, the designer offered a mango-colored dress with metal, chain straps, while a sheer skirt had lines of shiny, gold sequins, like sunrays.

On the romantic side, ivory-toned ensembles included dresses, flowing skirts, blouses, capes and culotte trousers with panels of ivory lace interspersed throughout. Here was another display of the airy chicness — also seen in the Elie Saab outfit that Kate Middleton wore to the Royal Ascot races, lighting up social media.