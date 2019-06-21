Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2020

Galleries

Inspired by the house’s extensive archives, the studio at Emanuel Ungaro built out its proposition of easy-to-wear pieces for resort. The core knitwear offer presented for fall — easy dresses with floral, polka-dot or leopard motifs — was reprised in vivid colors like deep orange and hot pink and in Lurex, including slinky maxi versions for a suitcase-friendly take on eveningwear.

The collection was expanded with silk pieces in two exclusive prints, pretty on a colorful cowl-neck maxi dress or jumpsuit. These featured crochet details in metallic thread to reprise the knit theme and enhance the mix-and-match appeal of the collection. A colorful print inspired by Ungaro’s love of Asia was bold as an allover motif on fake leather pants and trench.

The revamped label is seeing its new positioning, which combines Italian production with competitive price points, resonate with buyers looking for versatile, commercial pieces that appeal to a broad range of customers, according to brand general manager Marie Fournier.