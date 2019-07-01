Giamba by Giambattista Valli Resort 2020

Galleries

For resort, the Giamba by Giambattista Valli line offered a youthful take on the house’s signature flair, adding fringes, an extra sheen of sequins and emphatic puffs of tulle and ruffles. Giamba dresses tend to be very short, but they are kept elegant, thanks well-fitted draping or extra layers in other places — long, ruffled sleeves, in one example. There were a few bared midriffs, just slightly peeking out from under a yellow fringed top with matching shorts, in once instance, or under an assertive black top with ruffles outlining the shoulders and framing the plunging v-shaped neckline.

Amping up the disco vibes — and the fun factor — rainbow sequins came with extra flourish, which Valli applied to the back of a shimmery, pastel Lurex bomber and short combo, and added as a belt to an all-white lace disco pants and blouse ensemble.

There was romance, too, with ultralight numbers in sherbet green and a bright coral, with cascades of ruffles and extra volume at the wrist. An airy cactus and bird print was embellished with pink sequins, and, in a more poetic version, embroidered with flowers.

Something for every mood: insouciant, dreamy, flashy — you name it. What more could a girl want?