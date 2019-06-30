Giambattista Valli Resort 2020

For resort, Giambattista Valli offered his spirited, globe-trotting fans a rich lineup of brand staples: flattering and airy dresses projecting fashion with blasts of chiffon and tulle. And he added something new: beachwear and pajamas. None of it ordinary, of course.

The pajamas came in brocades, with rich, Asian-flavored patterns, woven in dark hues and touches of metallic thread. Black ones came with white piping, embroidered with ribbons of wisteria, or in satin, with white carnations, and shorts that carried a slightly different pattern. More for hitting the town — in heels, one imagined — than for lounging about at home.

The beachwear? Better suited for a yacht. A two-piece set came in black, with elaborate embroidery in the form of small, colorful flowers—pink carnations, yellow daisies; there were also patches of bright blue, lavender and burgundy flowers — a packed meadow at the height of the flowering season. The set also came with a short, zippered jacket—preparation for the odd breeze. Other two-piece ensembles were only slightly less elaborate—one had a light pink and green pattern printed on Lycra, with intricate gathering running down one side.

Flower prints top the list of this season’s musts, and Valli cast a wide net in the inspiration department, with a profusion of wisteria, anenomes, carnations and lily of the valley. Layering was a strong point of the collection, and included a sheer white skirt thrown over a rose print, while— to keep things from getting too precious—a matching rose print sweatshirt was thrown on top.

Handbags included bright zodiac clutches, the signs embroidered with elaborate crystals, carried on a chain strap, adding to the playful feel of the lineup.