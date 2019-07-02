Ingie Paris Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Ingie Chalhoub’s insouciant, summery collection played on contrasts between romantic and military references, offering up pretty pastel dresses and separates full of floral motifs and lace.

With more of a focus on daywear this season — and a broader range of casual pieces in variations of cotton — her girly shirts and dresses were worked in a combination of moiré floral and paisley motifs with inlays of macramé or lace, adding lightness and transparency to the silhouette, or in allover broderie anglaise.

Alongside these, looks based on military styles added a Seventies touch — a tweed miniskirt with cargo pockets, a dusty pink button-up satin jumpsuit, high-waisted military pants or a cropped safari jacket cinched at the waist.

Chalhoub also reprised the off-the-shoulder, ruffle-sleeved minidress that Kendall Jenner wore to an event earlier in the year, employing printed cotton canvas and trimming it with tie-dyed ostrich feathers in pink hues.