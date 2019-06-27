MM6 Maison Margiela Resort 2020

A fun teenage vibe ran through MM6’s resort collection, inspired by Eighties high school movies and rebellious adolescents.

Oversize Alice bands were worn with pink shirtdresses with a removable ruffled stole — very “Pretty in Pink” — or a long denim coat with a nipped-in waist, imitating a ballgown shape. A preppy plaid shirt had an added half bustier stuck to its front while deep V-neck sweaters were embroidered with the year 1994 — the “year of the family” for the MM6 studio. Unsurprisingly, no further details were revealed.

Familiar Margiela tropes, such as trompe-l’oeil pieces and upcycled materials, were woven throughout the collection. A long, black cotton dress with polka dots looked creased from afar — it was actually printed with photographs of rumpled satin.

Dresses, skirts and a pastel version of the Maison Margiela lab coat were crafted out of dead stock towels in light blue, pink and turquoise. Each piece sported a different version of the material’s flower print: As with most upcycled pieces, not one garment was the same. Leftover scraps were turned into boxy shoulder bags, pool slides and even a pair of boots.

The label introduced a new size for its Japanese bag, which now comes with a nifty shoulder strap. In keeping with the teenage vibe, MM6 stickers could be stuck on to the range of handbags and leather accessories, and punk-like studs were added on the straps of white leather mary janes.