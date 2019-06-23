Galleries

Collection

Vienna-based Petar Petrov worked his signature suits, silk dresses and blouses with a lighter hand this season. His earthy color palette, heightened by touches of lime green and burnt orange, enhanced the relaxed shapes.

Highlights included a loose brown pantsuit with a languid feel and several ample asymmetric silk dresses with subtle prints. There were also statement pieces by way of a lime green skirt and matching top in textured devoré silk, designed to be eye-catching yet relaxed and effortless to wear.

Cropped cream leather pants and a brown leather suit jacket had sharper lines and summed up Petrov’s subtle, commercial take on power dressing to a T.