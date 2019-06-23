Sid Neigum Resort 2020

Galleries

Inspired by the discovery of some old eyelet fabrics and digging into the history of the technique, which originated in the 16th century, Sid Neigum’s offering for resort took on a romantic tone, playing on contrasts with his signature architectural style. “I wanted to balance the opulence of the 16th century with the practicality of good design,” he explained in his Paris showroom.

Layers of white cotton — as seen on a button-fronted dress with bouffant sleeves and open back — nodded to a period style, referenced in a more modern way with gold and black jacquard separates that were more structured.

Neigum toyed with color — something he described as a form of therapy given his habitual darker register — with vibrant prints. A bright floral motif found its way onto a pleated organza wrap dress with boned sleeves that gave it its cocoon shape, one of the designer’s signatures.