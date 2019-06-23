  View Gallery — 29   Photos

The building blocks of Brutalist architecture found in his men’s collection for spring were also the baseline for Ben Taverniti’s resort collection for women. He expanded on this, however, with a decidedly more glam-rock esthetic, peppered with red and orange sportswear, floral prints and innovative pigment-brushed leather intended to give the look of concrete.

Two bright prints were spliced together, vying for attention on his blouses and drop-crotch pants, or worn knee-high on quirky boots, while red leather flares had front tie fastenings evocative of the Sixties. Twisted body-con jersey tops added a sexy touch to the lineup, providing a contrast with the more masculine, outsized pieces both tailored and street.

Unravel Resort 2020

