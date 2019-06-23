Unravel Resort 2020

@Fenty has officially debuted in the U.S. and we chatted with Rihanna about how she is the muse of her collection. ⁣ ⁣ The limited-edition collection of clothing and fashion accessories will be sold at The Webster in NYC at 29 Greene Street, from June 19 through June 30. ⁣ ⁣ “I get bored easily,” said Rihanna, wearing a hot pink, body-hugging minidress. “I’m the muse of my collection. They want to get excited, they don’t want to know when things are coming out. They don’t want to wait for it to come. They see it, they love it, they want it. You don’t want to tease people. When I’m ready for them to find out about the collection, that’s when they know about it. And when it’s done, it’s done. And that’s the unique thing about it. Once it’s done, we move on to the next thing, the next drop,” she said. ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ Report: @lisajlockwood⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #rihanna⁣ #fenty