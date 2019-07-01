Zuhair Murad Resort 2020

Galleries

With Spain as influence, Zuhair Murad worked Torero-style jackets, bright red blouses with lace and dresses with flamenco-style ruffles into his resort collection, borrowing a new strain of sensuality with a masculine tinge. The jackets came in white, with black embroidery running across the shoulders and down the arms. Beaded fringes added an extra flair. Also in this vein, a black suit jacket was embellished with gold and red embroidery, covering the shoulders and creeping down the collar. Matching clutch bags came in gold and stamped leather and black lace, encrusted with crystals or in sleek, gray leather with a ribbonlike clasp.

Disco-flavored pieces included a stunning gold crystal encrusted gown, with a cascade of ruffles spilling into a thigh-high slit. Last season’s pleated, shimmery pastel rainbow dress made a return — in silver, with bare shoulders, or gold, with short loose sleeves. In the ultra light and airy department, a wispy dress in a stylized animal print was particularly handsome.

Murad offers a diverse range for the constrained realm of ultra-fancy — this season, he did not disappoint.