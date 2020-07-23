Burberry Resort 2021

Riccardo Tisci took his inspiration from London homes — and gardens — for the collection and the accompanying look book, asking models, members of staff and the wider “Burberry community” to don his latest looks, and pose outside their homes for a socially distanced photo shoot.

The collection was sporty and unfussy, with lots of the brand’s signature checks and stripes running across tailored suits, trenches, bags and knits, and a delicate rose print blossoming across silk tops, a shirtdress and sweatshirt.

There were abstract, graphic Burberry logos everywhere — stamped onto the bottom part of a black nylon car coat; painted — with a punk edge — on the belt and hem of a bespoke gabardine trench, or spelled out in appliquéd, varsity style letters, on the back of a quilted barn jacket.

Tisci said he “wanted to draw upon the familiar, the things that bring us comfort and strength” in these unusual times.

“I returned to what first inspired me in the Burberry heritage house codes, like the check, stripes and unicorn emblems, but revisited them with a new perspective, incorporating elements of both sophistication and street, through the lens of the outdoors.”

The designer, who plans to show his spring 2021 in the British outdoors and livestream it to the public, said in an interview last month that he spent his quarantine weeks in the quiet of nature, and found that it nourished him.

He said it was important that nature played a big role in resort which, like all of his collections, is coed. “England has some of the most beautiful antique gardens, so I really wanted to weave roses as a print throughout.”

Tisci said he asked his models, who included Judy Collinson, Burberry’s chief merchandising officer, to interpret the looks “in their own unique way outside in the landscapes of London and beyond.”

He added that he was proud of the collection for many reasons, including “the diversity of talent that represents our Burberry community, bringing the magic of the Burberry world to life.”