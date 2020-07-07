Litkovskaya Resort 2021

Like so many of her peers, Ukranian designer Lilia Litkovskaya saw lockdown as a moment of stillness — and inspiration — both for her and her team. “Each of us was left alone with ourselves — and this experience of interacting with the essence of things grew into a starting point for us,” she said.

The Kiev-based designer’s oversize silhouettes ranged from the languid to the tailored, with shots of bright color and patterns made from bleaching the fabrics back to their original colors.

A roomy white linen suit came with splashes of robin’s egg blue around the shoulders and waist, while palm leaf patterns made with the bleaching technique floated over boxy shirt jackets. Striped men’s shirting fabric was sliced and draped into wrap-front tops with ballooning sleeves or pleated and folded into strapless minidresses.

The designer, who comes from a long line of tailors and artisans, and who is setting up a fashion school in Kiev that will open in September, said clothing needs to caress the skin, and move with the person wearing it.

To wit, there were draped and wrapped silhouettes, such as a roomy, silky bomber jackets with contrasting sleeves; poet blouses with cutouts here and there, and long dresses with big, tumbling sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder.

The designer has also begun working with recycled textile waste, taking snippets of fabric from leftover stock, samples and vintage clothing and weaving them together: This season, she used those bits to craft a cream cropped jacket with rounded shoulders, and a matching miniskirt.