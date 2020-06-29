Petar Petrov Resort 2021

Like many others, Petar Petrov spent the lockdown period recharging and asking himself many a question: Where do we go from here? What will women’s needs be after this crisis?

He found that he didn’t have to veer very far off the journey he had already started with his namesake label, which has been gaining ground globally for its modern, understated approach to dressing that includes plenty of neutral hues, sleek tailoring or loose, fuss-free dresses.

“The values we’ve been building the brand on feel very relevant,” said Petrov via Zoom, from his studio in Vienna, Austria.

Petrov believes that what women will reach out for the most as the world reopens will be fabrics that feel luxurious, easygoing shapes and timeless, investment-worthy pieces.

So for resort 2021 — which he was able to complete, as Austria allowed for businesses to remain open throughout the lockdown — he sharpened his focus on the brand’s original values with a collection that was all about ease, and a quiet confidence.

There were plenty of loose silk shirts; oversize sweaters, and timeless pin-striped suits, as well as a bigger portion of cotton separates that fit into Petrov’s vision of “easy yet luxe dressing.”

That is not to say this was a collection of basics. Petrov still kept things interesting with striking voluminous silhouettes, subtle prints or unexpected cuts. An oversize leather tunic with voluminous ruched sleeves and a draped sleek blouse with extra-long sleeves left hanging on the sides were among the highlights.

“With or without COVID-19, this way of dressing feels right and we want to keep it going with this journey,” added the designer.

As his brand holds on to its momentum, Petrov is laying some new ground rules, planning to design three collections a year instead of four and plotting category expansions beyond ready-to-wear.