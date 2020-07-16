Victoria Beckham Resort 2021

With shops, bars and restaurants re-opening, Victoria Beckham is in the mood for color, flourish – and dressing up. She’s already thinking about what to wear come Christmas.

“I said to the team – ‘If everyone spent months in stretchy leggings, what are they going to want to wear at Christmas time?’” The answer was lots of tailoring, stretchy knits and David Bowie-esque glam-rock sparkle.

The collection is smaller than in the past due to the fact that everyone was “working at home, in the back garden,” said Beckham, explaining that her team pulled together, with seamstresses even taking machinery home with them so they could continue working.

Her London atelier is now back up and running, “and there’s a really good energy here. We feel lucky to have each other. I love what I do, and this made me remember how much I used to enjoy doing it on a smaller scale,” Beckham said.

Her resort collection was packed with tailored denim, including high-waisted jeans with wide legs and contrasting patch pockets, or gigantic cuffs. Bright purple corduroy culottes, a red dress with a ruffle-edged Peter Pan collar, and thick sparkly stripes on a knit added a jolts of color.

Beckham will never let go of her mannish tailoring and tuxedo dressing, so of course there were suits, sharp overcoats and a lineup of romantic pussy bow, frilly or shiny blouses to layer under them.

During a walk through at her London headquarters, Beckham said it was important to make clothes that endure, and to create focused collections with full looks, which makes life easier for customers.

The designer said she plans to keep the collections smaller for the foreseeable future, and there will likely be a presentation, rather than a big runway show, in London in September.

“When we were in lockdown, it was a great time to look at the business and the strategy. I really enjoyed brainstorming with my team, and my board, about what the future looks like. The whole industry is changing,” she mused.

She said she’d like to return to an intimate presentation format – which is how she started in New York. “I really enjoyed that – talking about the collection, and people being able to see it. I love doing a big show – it’s still the best way to see fashion. But a big show in September is not an option for us.”