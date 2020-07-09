Dsquared2 Resort 2021

Real and straightforward are the traits of the Dsquared2 resort collection that Dean and Dan Caten highlighted during a walk-through at the company’s Milanese headquarters.

During a sunny lockdown in Cyprus, the designer conceived a collection, which seemed bringing back the playful, fun and spontaneous vibe that helped Dsquared2 building its global success.

Sport, travel, city functionality and revisited tailoring were the ingredients that the Caten twins mixed in the lineup, which was filled with cool pieces for today’s independent, hip girls.

Crafting fabrics with a technical feel, the designers delivered anoraks with roomy volumes, as well as maxi cargo shorts they paired with sweatshirts featuring a revamped maple leaf logo, athletic leggings and beautifully cut blazers enriched with the care instructions tags usually stitched inside the garments.

Washed denim was mixed with nylon on cropped tomboy pants and on trucker jackets decorated with colorful side bands, while another pair of jeans and a denim shirtdress were trimmed with studded grosgrain ribbons.

Inspired by the world of travel tags, multicolored prints in bright tones were splashed on shirts and Bermuda pants, while more dressy tailored suits showed backpack-inspired closures.

Summing up the versatile spirit of the collection, the designers juxtaposed stiletto heels to the new Bubble runners. A sexy chick or a cool sporty girl, the Dsquared2 women remain fun-seekers young at heart.