Ermanno Scervino Resort 2021

Pre-pandemic, Ermanno Daelli planned to show this resort collection at the Sporting d’été complex in Monte Carlo as guest of honor of its local fashion week.

No matter. He swapped Côte d’Azur charm for the lush nature of Tuscany for his collection film, and the setting amplified the breezy, feminine vibe of the season.

He fused the brand’s quintessential fashion codes to his theme of an outdoor life. Featherweight dresses, billowing and gauzy blouses, airy skirts with plissé inserts and delicate knitwear were embellished with intricate lace inserts. White prevailed, but floral motifs appeared on some long, fluid dresses in pastel pink and pistachio green.

Sartorial tailoring added a mannish touch. Suits came in eyelet fabrics, pristine tailored coats sported embroidered trimmings, and animal prints prowled on overcoats. When rendered on a gown, the prints were enriched with Lurex threads for a luminous effect.

Also audacious: sensually laced slipdresses dusted with sparkles or studded with crystals, as well as in an impeccable black tuxedo paired with a sheer top — ideal for a glamorous night on the French Riviera.