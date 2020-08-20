Gabriele Colangelo Resort 2021

A minimal, luxurious vibe took center stage in Gabriele Colangelo’s resort collection.

While he used his design skills to deliver beautiful constructions that echoed artisanal tailoring, Colangelo also succeeded in conveying a refreshing sense of lightness.

Revisited suits with a graphic appeal were juxtaposed with ribbed knitted separates revealing asymmetric cuts, while feminine frocks showed exquisite smocking details at the waist. Shirts featured seductive yet discreet cutout details on the back and tunics with origami-like pleats were layered on slightly flared pants.

Playing with elegant proportions and a refined color palette, Colangelo offered a chic lineup that felt versatile but that at the same time telegraphed a precise message.