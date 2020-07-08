Jil Sander Resort 2021

In a post-COVID-19 world, where understated luxury seems to be the new mega trend, Jil Sander certainly appears to be in a sweet spot.

The brand’s discreet elegance, its unfussy yet refined femininity and the quality its clothes exude feel, more than ever, appropriate to the current time.

If women are becoming more aware of their inner strength and their powerful role in society, if they are more and more attentive to quality over quantity, if they look for clothes that exalt their personality rather then define it, the new resort collection designed by Lucie and Luke Meier should provide them with plenty of inspiration, as well as lots of options to amp up their transitional wardrobes.

Playing around with the duality between utilitarian and feminine, the couple constructed an approachable yet desirable wardrobe. Shapes were rigorous and clean, the color palette restrained, but the overall feel was warm and intriguing.

Elegant skirt suits had mannish jackets worn with skirts in dramatic volumes and silhouettes, sharply cut belted trenches came in padded silk and cargo pants with a sartorial vibe were paired with sensual see-through ribbed knits.

The white lines drawn by tailors on fabric echoed in the contrasting details defining the silhouettes of a chic slipdress cinched at the waist with a coordinating peplum belt, while a flared skirt was decorated with a knitted fringed panel, exuding a luxurious artisanal vibe that was further highlighted by a textured top with an unfinished hem. Embroidered tunics with roomy sleeves and breezy white frocks balanced city elegance and resort sophistication.

It all added up to a collection that was a charming homage to an assertive, eternally sophisticated femininity.