Marni Resort 2021

Francesco Risso felt the urgency of “stripping down to reality” with his new collection for Marni, which he conceived as volume one of the brand’s spring 2021 narration. “It’s the kickoff of a Marni-Festo, showcasing the essence of Marni,” he explained during a Zoom call while sailing around the Mediterranean.

Instead of creating a new thematic world, Risso for this collection — presented and sold according to resort schedules — wanted to offer a fresh, joyful interpretation of the Marni DNA, “celebrating its past, present and future,” as he explained.

A clash of prints, vibrant colors and deconstructed silhouettes made the men’s and women’s collections quintessentially Marni. Dresses cut in generous volumes featured asymmetric cuts, cotton shirts were printed with floral patterns exuding a naif vibe, and striped jumpers with a grungy feel were juxtaposed with boxy tailoring.

There was something uncomplicated yet creative about the collection, whose young and rebellious attitude was enhanced by the look book. For that, Risso selected a group of London-based students and upcoming artists who, provided with samples of the lineup, were shot via FaceTime during the lockdown by photographer Jack Davison.